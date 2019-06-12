Sheffield United transfer rumours and news: fee enquiries made for Blades target, development in hunt for Jay Rodriguez and Premier League fixtures 'leaked'
Here’s all today’s transfer rumours and news involving Sheffield United...
Sheffield United have recently been linked with Preston’s Callum Robinson and it seems the Lancashire club have received fee enquiries from the Premier League.
That’s according to the Lancashire Post, who say that the enquiry fell below any price North End had in mind for the attacker and it’s not yet known which club asked for a valuation.
There has also been a development in the Jay Rodriguez saga, as it looks like the striker might cost more than the £5million originally reported.
The former England international is wanted by a number of clubs and is reportedly available for an initial £5million that would rise to £10million next summer with add-ons.
West Brom are in the hunt for a new manager and they could be edging closer to a deal with Slaven Bilic – which is good news for the Blades as they look to keep hold of Chris Wilder.
The United chief was of interest to the Baggies as they look for Darren Moore’s replacement at the Hawthorns.
And finally, it looks like Sheffield United’s return to the Premier League could come in an opening day match against Bournemouth.
That’s if a ‘leaked’ photo of the opening day of top tier fixtures is to be believed.