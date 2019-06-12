Sheffield United's first Premier League fixture revealed after photo of opening day matches is leaked
Sheffield United aren’t meant to know their Premier League fixtures until tomorrow but a leaked photo appears to have revealed who the Blades will face on the opening day of the campaign.
In an image on the Scottish Sun, it looks like Chris Wilder’s side will travel to Bournemouth for their first match back in the Prem.
The match is set to kick off at 3pm on Saturday August 10th and won’t be on Sky Sports, according to the leaked photo.
United’s game is one of seven scheduled for the Saturday, along with the following:
Tottenham v Norwich, 12.30pm (Sky Sports)
Crystal Palace v Arsenal, 3pm
Everton v Newcastle, 3pm
Southampton v Chelsea, 3pm
Watford v West Ham, 3pm
Burnley v Liverpool, 5.30pm (BT Sport)
Matches will also be played on the Sunday and Monday to complete the opening round of fixtures.
Play-off winners Aston Villa will host Leicester City in a 1.30pm kick off on Sunday August 11, while Manchester United will host Brighton in a 4pm kick off. Both matches look like they will be shown on Sky Sports.
Monday will see one match take place as Wolves host Premier League champions Manchester City in an 8pm kick off, that will also be shown on Sky Sports.
Sheffield United should find out how the rest of their season looks tomorrow at 9am, when the full fixture list is officially released – it’s unknown whether the leaked list is accurate.
All the Blades’ fixtures will of course be subject to change once the list is confirmed.