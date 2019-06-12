Sheffield United: New development in West Bromwich Albion’s Jay Rodriguez summer saga as further clause details are revealed
There has been a fresh development in the transfer rumours linking Jay Rodriguez to a summer exit from West Bromwich Albion, as a host of clubs battle to land the England ace.
Last week, it was reported that the former Southampton striker would be availiable on a bargain £5 million deal this summer, after a ‘loyalty clause’ in his contract became active following his decision to spend the 2018/19 campaign with the Baggies despite their relegation from the Premier League.
Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Norwich City were all credited with taking an interest in the striker, who bagged an impressive 22 Championship goals for his side last season, with his injury woes of the past appearing to be long behind him.
According to the Burnley Express, Rodriguez’s contract does indeed state that he can be signed for £5 million, but this is just the initial upfront fee. They claim that a further £5 million will need to be paid after 12 months, taking the total cost up to £10 million.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
A further stipulation of the clause states that a deal must be concluded the end of June, or the latest, the start of July.
With the player’s wages, believed to be around £60,000 per-week, already a potential stumbling block for the Blades, having to pay a further £5 million a year down the line could make a deal for the 29-year-old more unlikely.
However, United boss Chris Wilder is in the market for a proven goalscorer this summer, and given the financial boost the club will recieve after earning promotion to the top tier, a move for a player of Rodriguez’s calibre, at a relatively low price, could prove too tempting not to pursue.