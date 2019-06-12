Sheffield United: West Bromwich Albion appear to end interest in Chris Wilder as new manager nears appointment
West Bromwich Albion are said to be on the verge of appointing ex-West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic as their new manager, thus ending their apparent interest in Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder.
After emerging from the managerial wilderness for the first time since last Februrary, when he was sacked by Al Ittihad after an ill-fated five month spell with the Suadi Pro League side, Bilic looks ready to manage in England again, with a fresh start at the Hawthornes.
The Croatian coach’s last job in England was a two year stint at the helm of West Ham United, and his previous teams also include the likes Besiktas, Lokomotiv Moscow, and the Croatia senior national side.
According to the Daily Mail, Bilic has signed a three year deal with the Championship side, and his appointment is set to be officially announced in the coming days.
Other candidates thought to be in with a chance of landing the job were ex-Brighton boss Chris Hughton, and former Wolsburg coach Bruno Labbadia.
The news is likely to come as a relief to Blades fans, following reports that Wilder – despite being on the verge of leading his boyhood club into their first Premier League campaign in over a decade – could make the shock decision to leave Bramall Lane amid uncertainty over his future.
As the High Court ownership battle rages on, it was suggested that the United boss could leave his position should the outcome not meet with his approval. However, the speculation linking Wilder with a move to the Baggies now appears to be over.
United supporters will now be eager to see their coach commit his future to the Blades with a new contract, as the 2019/20 campaign draws nearer.