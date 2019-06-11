Sheffield United transfer rumours and news: Blades one of three teams in race for striker, Chris Wilder's future in doubt and Oliver Norwood update
Here’s all the latest news and rumours involving Sheffield United...
The list of suitors for Jay Rodriguez seems to be growing, as Leicester City appear to have declared their interest in the striker.
Sheffield United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in the West Brom forward, who is also wanted by Norwich and former club Burnley.
Rodriguez is available for £5million this summer because of a clause in his contract.
Meanwhile, Oliver Norwood is expected to play a full part in Sheffield United's preparations for the new Premier League campaign, despite undergoing a routine operation earlier this summer.
The Blades will find out who they will face on the opening day of the Premier League season later this week, as it was revealed that they sold a record number of season tickets before they had even secured promotion.
In other news, Chris Wilder could walk out on Sheffield United depending on the outcome of the High Court battle for ownership of the club, the ongoing case has heard.
