Leicester City join Sheffield United in race to sign West Bromwich Albion star Jay Rodriguez
Leicester City are believed to have identified West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez as an ideal candidate to boost their striking options, and are said to have joined Sheffield United and Norwich City in the battle to land the England ace.
With a release clause of just £5 million, the former Southampton is set to be in high demand this summer.
The Foxes existing striking options are arguably stronger than those possessed by both the Blades and the Canaries, with clinical finisher Jamie Vardy and former Manchester City starlet Kelechi Iheanacho offering some impressive firepower up top.
However, despite bagging 18 league goals last season, Vardy, 32, is advancing footballing years, while Iheanacho is yet to live up to the hype that heralded his move to the King Power Stadium.
Japan veteran Shinji Okazaki also left the club upon the expiry of his contract, leaving the east Midlands side with just two recognised strikers.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Manager Brendan Rodgers will be keen to assemble his own side at Leicester, having taken the reins last February, and according to the Leicester Mecury, could look to Rodriguez for a low cost marquee signing.
It is well established that a quality striker is also top of Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder's summer shopping list, with the likes of Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie, Brentford's Neal Maupay and Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga.
Rodriguez would certainly boost the Blades' attacking threat; he's demonstrated that his injury woes are a thing of the past after blasting home 22 goals in 47 games for the Baggies last season.
It is, however, unclear whether the forward is currently on United's radar, and the player's wages – believed to be around £60,000 per-week – could prove a stumbling block should they decide to pursue a deal.