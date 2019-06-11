2019/20 Premier League fixture release: Everything you need to know
Sheffield United will find out their schedule for the 2019/20 Premier League season on Thursday, and excitement is building as Blades fans prepare to see their side take on the English top tier's finest for the first time in 12 years.
Here's everything you need to know about the fixture release, and next season in general:
When does the season start and end?
The first set of matches will be played on the weekend of Saturday 10th August, and the campaign will conclude on Sunday 17th May.
How do they decide the fixtures?
A 'super computer', basically. With so many factors such as European club competitions and mid-season international games, a complex formula is needed to cook up the schedule.
It also ensures that no side plays two home games on the bounce – unless rescheduling requires them to do so – and keeps clubs geographically close to one another apart each weekend to avoid travel disruption.
How can you watch the games?
If you aren't lucky enough to have a season ticket at Bramall Lane, you should be able to catch plenty of the action on television. Amazon Prime are the latest company to buy up broadcast rights and will show 20 matches, with BT Sport and Sky Sports splitting the bulk of the coverage.
To mix things up, there'll also be ten 19:45 Saturday night kick-offs spread throughout the season. Probably not a change made with the travelling fans in mind, that one...
How long is the Premier League winter break?
In a groundbreaking move, the Premier League will take a two week winter break in February. However, it's not really a proper break – ten teams will play on the first weekend, with the other ten playing on the second.
Still, it's a bit of a rest!
When are all the key cup dates?
Carabao Cup third round - 24/25 September 2019
FA Cup third round - 4 January 2020
Carabao Cup Final - 1 March 2020
FA Cup Final - 23 May 2020
Champions League Final - 30 May 2020