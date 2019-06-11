Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood expected back for pre-season despite operation
Oliver Norwood is expected to play a full part in Sheffield United's preparations for the new Premier League campaign, despite undergoing a routine operation earlier this summer.
The Northern Ireland international is recovering after entering hospital last month, where surgeons performed a procedure to cure a niggling injury problem.
Barring any unforeseen complications, manager Chris Wilder and his coaching staff have been told Norwood should be available for selection when United establish a warm-weather training camp in Portugal next month. Wilder's side are set to play one friendly near their base in the Algarve before returning to England for trips to Burton Albion, Northampton Town and Barnsley among others.
Although he was at pains to keep it out of the public domain, fearing it might overshadow United's push for the top-flight, Wilder admitted towards the end of last season that Norwood was playing through the pain barrier.
It explains both the 28-year-old's omission from the latest Northern Ireland squad and why he was excused from several sessions at the Steelphalt Academy as United closed in on a second placed finish.