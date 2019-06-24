Sheffield United transfer rumours and news: Blades chasing Huddersfield man, £4million deal rejected and new kit sponsors confirmed
Here’s all the latest news and transfer rumours involving Sheffield United...
Sheffield United are reportedly in a two horse race to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg. Former Terriers boss David Wagner also wants the 30-year-old at new club Schalke.
Meanwhile, the Blades have apparently had a £4million bid for QPR’s Luke Freeman rejected, as per West London Sport. The versatile midfielder is on boss Chris Wilder’s radar, but it’s thought the Loftus Road club want significantly more for their star man.
In non-transfer related news, United have unveiled their new shirt sponsors for the 2019/2020 Premier League season. Union Standard Group will be the new name on the front and sleeves of the Blades shirts next season.
Charlie Austin is a name that has been linked with plenty of clubs this summer and now the bookies have slashed odds on him moving to Sheffield – as United have leapfrogged Wednesday to become second favourites to sign him.
And in one more piece of transfer news, the Blades have been linked with former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor who has been released by Istanbul Basaksehir.
Finally, the Sheffield United court case has drawn to an end with closing arguments made at the High Court – read all the latest here.