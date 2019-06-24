Sheffield United reportedly competing with Schalke for Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg
Sheffield United have been linked with a new name in the morning’s papers, and this time it’s Huddersfield Town’s Jonathan Hogg.
The Terriers man in reportedly of interest to the Blades – as well as Schalke who are managed by former Town boss David Wagner.
Hogg has been at Huddersfield for six years and is a fan favourite, but has caught Chris Wilder’s eye as a midfield option for next season according to The Sun.
The 30-year-old central midfielder has made 194 appearances for Huddersfield and has one year left on his current contract with a further year an option for the recently-relegated club.
Ex-Town boss Wagner, who left the club before their drop back down to the Championship was confirmed, could look to bring the former Aston Villa and Watford player to the Bundesliga.