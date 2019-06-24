Sheffield United: Blades confirm details of landmark new sponsorship deal with Union Standard Group
Sheffield United have confirmed details of their ground-breaking sponsorship deal with global multi-asset broker Union Standard Group (USG).
The Australian-headquartered company have signed a three-year partnership deal with the Blades, and will have their sponsorship logo on both the club's shirt front and sleeves.
The company are a multi-award winning FX and FDC broker, regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).
The financial boost for United has been described as 'significant', and one that represents the club's new Premier League status.
The deal was announced at a press conference at Bramall Lane, which was attended by the likes of the Blades' co-owner Kevin McCabe, manager Chris Wilder, and captain Billy Sharp.
Discussing the deal, United's CEO Stephen Bettis said: “We are really excited to have USG on board as we begin our journey back in the Premier League.
“Having an international sponsor on board shows just how far the Club has come both on and off the pitch.”
USG Chief Executive Shay Zakhaim said: " We are honoured to have a partnership with a Club with such a rich tradition and history. We are excited to be at beginning of a new chapter in the Club's story.
“United and the Premier League offer worldwide exposure for our business and that is something we are very keen to embrace”.