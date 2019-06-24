Sheffield United: Queens Park Rangers 'turn down' Blades' initial £4 million bid for Luke Freeman
Queens Park Rangers are believed to have turned down Sheffield United's opening offer for Luke Freeman, which was thought to be in the region of £4 million.
According to West London Sport, the Hoops have rebuffed the Blades’ approach for the 2018/19 QPR Supporters' Player of the Year award winner, who scored eight goals and made six assists last season.
United boss Chris Wilder is understood to have a keen interest in bringing the 27-year-old to Bramall Lane, with the player's versatility making him a highly alluring option as his side prepare the rigours of the Premier League.
The report states that QPR are looking for 'significantly more' in terms of an offer from a potential suitor, after the player extended his deal to 2021 last November.
The club's manager Mark Warburton is also eager to hang on to the talismanic attacker, and has previously stated that the player's exit is far from an inevitability.
While Freeman played mainly on the left wing last season, the former England youth international is capable of playing across the midfield, and it has been suggested that he could also adapt to the wing-back position.
Sheffield United are understood to be working hard behind the scenes to secure players for the upcoming season, with the likes of Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie and Brentford's Neal Maupay among their top targets.