Sheffield United: Lys Mousset completes club-record move to Blades from Bournemouth - and picked Blades ahead of other options
Lys Mousset chose Sheffield United ahead of other options, manager Chris Wilder revealed after unveiling the French striker as his new club record signing this morning.
Mousset’s arrival, on a three-year deal, means United have smashed their transfer record three times this summer, after the signings of Luke Freeman and Callum Robinson.
Mousset signs from Bournemouth, who United face on the opening day of the Premier League season on August 10.
“Lys is big, quick and a different type of threat at the top of the pitch to what we already have,” Wilder said.
"I think he will prove to be a great fit for us and the fact that he selected us above other options shows he's hungry to do well.
“It is a fantastic bit of business for us in the current market and we are looking forward to him joining up with the squad."
The France U21 international joined Bournemouth in 2016, for a fee of over £7million.