Sheffield United kick off 2025 with a trip to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has urged his side to be more clinical in front of goal ahead of Wednesday’s top-of-the-table meeting with Sheffield United.

Like their New Year’s Day visitors, Sunderland have dropped points in consecutive games over the Christmas period and Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at struggling Stoke City came as a hammer blow. Regis Le Bris’ side dominated at the Bet365 Stadium but could not find that opening goal, eventually conceding in the 92nd minute.

Wins have been hard to come by over the past two months - they have just three in their last 12 games - but Sunderland have been the better team in most, at least between both boxes. The lack of standout No.9 has been a regular point of debate on Wearside and there is certainly growing frustration that chances are not being taken.

“We create really good chances,” experienced defender Mepham told the Sunderland Echo. “Today [vs Stoke], I think the lads were saying after 20-odd shots, to come away having not scored is tough. Again, it shows that we're creating opportunities. But, another team will be more ruthless on the day. I think we just need to be more clinical. Obviously, it comes from training, keeping our standards.”

Sunderland’s leaky defence

A mis-firing frontline would be less problematic if it were for a stern defence - as Burnley, Leeds and United have all shown at times - but Sunderland have conceded more than all of the aforementioned trio. One clean sheet in 10 means they almost always need at least two goals to win, which is no mean feat against stronger Championship back-lines.

Those issues were evident at Bramall Lane just over a month ago, with Sunderland unable to find the breakthrough before Tom Davies stabbed home an 83rd-minute winner. It’s the kind of game Le Bris’ side have been on the wrong end of too many times but Mepham hopes to rectify that on Wednesday.

“It's a lot of the time a set play, a second ball, a second phase from set play,” he added of his side’s defensive issues. “So, again, there's positives to that, that we're not being cut open. But, at the same time, it's such an important part of the game. I think we need that resilience back to make it really difficult for teams to score goals. Hopefully, we can get back to that.”

Another big day in the Championship promotion race

It’s been a tough festive period for United, with Wednesday’s trip to Sunderland their third consecutive game against a Championship promotion rival. Chris Wilder’s squad has been stretched thin by injuries and looked tired, both in defeat against Burnley and Sunday’s draw with West Brom.

The Blades have lost top-spot to Leeds but remain in the automatic promotion places, at least for now. Their 8pm kick off will hand Burnley the chance to go second, if they win at home to Stoke City earlier in the day.

League leaders Leeds are also in action on New Year’s Day but while they have been imperious at home, the visit of Blackburn Rovers - who beat them 1-0 at Ewood Park last month - will be no walk in the park. It’s set to be another rollercoaster day in the Championship promotion race but United will be focused solely on their own performance.