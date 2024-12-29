Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder confirms “major blow” for Sheffield United over fitness of loan star Harry Souttar

Chris Wilder’s plans for a vital January transfer window have been altered after confirmation that loan star Harry Souttar has played his last game for Sheffield United. The giant centre-half has ruptured his Achilles and is out for the season.

The 6ft 7in Australian international suffered the blow on Boxing Day against Burnley and we revealed the nature of the injury earlier today, and that he has returned to Leicester City for assessment. Speaking after this afternoon’s 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane, Wilder confirmed Unitedites had seen the last of Souttar in a Blades shirt.

“I thank Harry for his contribution, he’s been absolutely outstanding for us,” Wilder said. “It’s a major blow for us. A major blow. He’s snapped his Achilles. It’s just one of those things that happen. A big injury, like Blaster’s [Oliver Arblaster, with an ACL injury] and like Sai Sachdev’s [broken leg].

“There’s a couple of overuse injuries but this is what happens when you’re asking players to go again and again and again, when ordinarily you might have that opportunity or option to give them a chance of a breather.

“We’re running the risk with Tom Davies, Sydie Peck wasn't very well today but I asked him to give me 60 minutes. Rhys Norrington-Davies, Robbo [Jack Robinson], Rhian [Brewster]. There’s been a bit of a bug through the camp but for me them sticking their hand up and wanting to play is massive and shows their commitment to what I’m trying to achieve.”