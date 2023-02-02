Sheffield United reach Daniel Jebbison appeal decision after controversial Wrexham red card

Sheffield United have decided against appealing Daniel Jebbison's red card at Wrexham, after the teenage striker was sent off in the FA Cup tie at the Racecourse Ground on Sunday.

The youngster saw red after appearing to kick out at defender Ben Tozer after an off-the-ball coming together between the players. After initially missing the incident, referee Dean Whitestone took advice from his fourth official before brandishing the red card to a bemused Jebbison.

As a result, Jebbison faced a mandatory three-match violent conduct suspension - at a time when he was established in the Blades' first-team and looking to build on a first home goal for the Blades earlier in the month to seal three points over Hull City.

United initially considered appealing the decision, with boss Heckingbottom unsure about the level of contact between the two players.

But after searching for a camera angle that would disprove the fourth official's version of events, relayed to referee Whitestone, the decision was taken not to risk an appeal - which could have seen extra games added on if it was deemed frivolous.

Jebbison's suspension will therefore start this weekend when United travel to Rotherham United and Heckingbottom said: "We need conclusive evidence, to overturn the decision. And we can't find that.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United is sent off against Wrexham: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

From my point of view, I don't think you could argue with two bookings [to Jebbison and Tozer]. It's a tough one for me to take.

"He was having an impact in the games and we've not got him for three now. I could have done with him."

The suspension will be a real blow to Jebbison’s hopes of establishing himself in Heckingbottom’s first-team plans, after taking advantage of Reda Khadra's departure and injuries to Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster to move up the pecking order of strikers at Bramall Lane.