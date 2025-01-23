Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Key Sheffield United man in laughable loan transfer link that Chris Wilder would have laughed off immediately

In the wacky world of the January transfer window it’s always difficult to fully dismiss a rumour or a link but in the case of Sheffield United’s latest, it’s pretty simple. A report from self-styled “global transfer news expert” Ekrem Konur earlier today suggested that Palmeiras were “keen” on signing Vini Souza on loan this month.

The Brazilian club, the report continues, view Souza as “a significant asset” and are exploring a six-month loan deal. Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, revealed recently that his side had fielded a loan approach for an unnamed first-team player and although there is no indication of whether it was indeed Souza, it is one of the most bizarre rumours of the window so far.

It barely needs writing that from United’s perspective the move would make absolutely zero sense. They are light in midfield as it is and Souza is on the verge of returning, which would be a significant boost for the Blades’ promotion hopes. Souza has been in sensational form this season for the Blades after relegation last term and is right in the running for the player of the season award, which represents a remarkable turnaround in his fortunes at Bramall Lane after a difficult first season in charge.

United are keen to add in that department, rather than lose, with Southampton’s Shea Charles one player of interest after a good first half of the season on loan at United’s cross-city rivals Wednesday. Hamza Choudhury has also been considered for that position while the Blades would be interested in a loan return for Tommy Doyle if Wolves decided to make him available this window.

If Wilder does get the additions he is seeking in this window then players may well go out of the building before the deadline early next month, but they will be youngsters in need of first-team experience rather than established key men earmarked to play a big role in the Blades’ promotion bid. Ryan One would attract interest from clubs in the lower leagues while Louie Marsh may be allowed to gain more valuable matchday exposure elsewhere for the latter part of the season.