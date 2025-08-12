Jack Robinson’s Sheffield United future in spotlight as Ruben Selles answers Wrexham transfer question

Ruben Selles refused to offer any guarantees over Jack Robinson’s Sheffield United future “beyond the next 24 or 48 hours” after the Blades skipper was linked with their Championship rivals Wrexham. The 31-year-old former Liverpool man is in the last year of his Bramall Lane contract.

The Welsh side have already signed striker Kieffer Moore from the Blades and could return with an offer for Robinson before the closure of the transfer window on September 1, although Selles this afternoon insisted that the Blades cannot afford to sell any more players without replacements already in the building.

Selling Robinson or Rhys Norrington-Davies, who is being eyed by Queens Park Rangers, would further weaken United in a key area after the recent departure of Anel Ahmedhodzic to Feyenoord.

But while Selles refused to offer any guarantees that Robinson’s future remained in South Yorkshire, he also suggested that an exit is not imminent as United continue their own recruitment search which includes Atalanta’s Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom, the Malmo youngster.

“As I say, no-one should go before we get anybody in,” said Selles. “Jack, as any other player, will have teams that will want him because he's a very experienced player in that category. You know I don't pay much attention to those things so as much as I understand, Jack is still our player. Right now he's still our captain and that's what I take for the moment.”

Asked if he would like to see Robinson remain at the club beyond the transfer deadline, Selles broadly repeated the comments he made about Welsh international Kieffer Moore before interest from Wrexham was firmed up into a concrete bid.

“Let's see,” he said of Robinson ahead of tomorrow night’s League Cup tie at Birmingham City, which could see the United captain start after being named on the bench for Saturday’s season-opening defeat at home to Bristol City.

“I already said that I never say never, there are a lot of factors on that. For the moment, and that's all I can say because of the nature of the situation. I'm not going to talk more than in 24 or 48 hours. He's our player, he's our captain and he's ready to play tomorrow.”