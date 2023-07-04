Paul Heckingbottom has got his long-standing wish after the appointment of former Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson as Sheffield United’s specialist defensive coach.

The United boss has long signalled his ambition to make the key addition to his backroom staff, believing that specialist coaches are the future. Former Blades players already have specialist roles amongst United’s staff, with Jack Lester already working with the club’s forwards and Stuart McCall taking responsibility for the midfielders. Matt Duke, another former Blades player, is in charge of the United goalkeeping department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, Heckingbottom - a former defender - had worked with the club’s back-line but can now take something of a back step to assess the overall picture ahead of United’s return to the Premier League. Heckingbottom said: “Mark boasts a wealth of experience of the position and will therefore be adding a lot of detail and support to the defenders. He has also managed too, as have Macca and Jack - which, from my own point of view, is invaluable.

“He has experienced that position, right the way through to the top level. He’s coached teams, knows the importance of the defensive unit and also knows how to get a performance out of the group, which helps me, makes my job easier and makes sure fine details aren’t missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hudson most recently managed at Cardiff last season and played over 400 games in his professional career, for clubs including Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

Hudson added: “I’m delighted to be here and join as we move into the Premier League. I’ve spoken to Hecky a few times, when Hecky and Jack were in the academy I came across and watched them for a few days and I’ve kept in contact since then really.

“I got a phone call a couple of weeks ago, had a good chat over the phone with Hecky then came in and discussed the role and his expectations, including what I can add to the group. Because all the staff have specific roles and areas of the team to focus on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad