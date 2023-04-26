Sheffield United star Jack O’Connell has been speaking about the Blades’ likely promotion back to the Premier League.

Sheffield United star Jack O’Connell has explained why this promotion will be different from the last.

The Blades are on the verge of sealing a return to the Premier League after a superb season that has seen them reach the FA Cup semi-finals and take full control of second spot in the Championship. There has been no catching Burnley, but United have been the next best thing, establishing a four-point gap over Luton with two games in-hand going into Wednesday night’s clash with West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win will mean the Blades are uncatchable, securing promotion with three games still to play of the season.

But this is hardly unfamiliar territory for the Blades, who secured promotion as recently as 2019. O’Connell, who has been at the club since 2016, was part of that promotion, and ahead of the West Brom clash, he explained the difference between the two ascents - working on the assumption United will get over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s got the potential to be an unbelievable night of football for the lads. It’s going to be difficult, but I’ve been in the dressing room and the lads seem calm,” the defender told Sky Sports. “Hopefully we can get the job done.