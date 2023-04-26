Sheffield United make Doyle, McAtee decision in three changes v West Brom

Blades make three changes from Wembley semi-final for West Brom clash

Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this evening’s clash against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane, which will see them promoted with victory.

From the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at the weekend, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee return having been ineligible to face their parent club at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli McBurnie is also restored to the starting XI, in place of Daniel Jebbison. John Fleck and Ollie Norwood also drop to the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Basham, Bogle, Fleck, Norwood, Sharp, Jebbison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baggies make one change, Taylor Gardner-Hickman coming into the side.

West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Townsend, Ajayi, Molumby, Pieters, Wallace, Grant, Thomas-Asante, Gardner-Hickman, Yokuslu.