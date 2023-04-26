News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United make Doyle, McAtee decision in three changes v West Brom

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 26th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 19:03 BST

Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this evening’s clash against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane, which will see them promoted with victory.

From the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at the weekend, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee return having been ineligible to face their parent club at Wembley.

Oli McBurnie is also restored to the starting XI, in place of Daniel Jebbison. John Fleck and Ollie Norwood also drop to the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Basham, Bogle, Fleck, Norwood, Sharp, Jebbison.

The Baggies make one change, Taylor Gardner-Hickman coming into the side.

West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Townsend, Ajayi, Molumby, Pieters, Wallace, Grant, Thomas-Asante, Gardner-Hickman, Yokuslu.

Subs: Bartley, Rogic, Livermore, Swift, Albrighton, Malcolm, Griffiths.

