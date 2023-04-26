Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed he will be able to begin making key decisions relating to the club’s future, including which players will be offered contracts when their present agreements expire, once the club’s promotion fate is decided.

United enter tonight’s game against West Bromwich Albion knowing that a win will guarantee them a place in the Premier League next season with three matches to spare.

Having been prohibited from making any new signings during the January window, when his employers were placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL, Heckingbottom also found himself effectively prevented from approaching existing squad members about new deals when the sanction was imposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Norwood (left) and Jack Robinson (centre) are both approaching the end of their Sheffield United contracts: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

Eleven are set to become free agents later this summer, including Oliver Norwood, Billy Sharp, Wes Foderingham and Oli McBurnie although United insist some of those are subject to 12 month extension clauses. Loanees Tommy Doyle, Ciaran Clark and James McAtee, who are all expected to be on duty during the meeting with Albion, are also scheduled to depart at the end of the present campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being at pains to remind journalists that he does not regard United’s push for top-flight football as a fait accompli, Heckingbottom, who discovered last week the ban had been lifted, told The Star: “Yes, going up will allow me to start making those decisions.”

McBurnie, Sharp and Norwood have all publicly stated in recent months that they want to prolong their careers at United. Norwood, who started Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, was questioned on the subject before the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side and responded: “(There’s been) no conversations. You want it sorted but there’s nothing I can do. It’s not up to me. I’ve said before, the club know my position. It’s up to the people who run the club to decide what happens. But everyone knows what I want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United are second in the table and four points ahead of third placed Luton Town. Albion have prepared for the contest in ninth, two points outside of the play-off positions.

“We know what we are playing for, but we have been in this situation a long time now,” Heckingbottom said. “We always want to win anyway. It’s another big game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad