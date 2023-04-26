Memories of celebrations following Sheffield United’s previous two promotions into the Premier League as the Blades prepare to face West Bromwich Albion.

Sheffield United are on the brink of securing promotion back into the Premier League and know they will officially take their place in the top tier if they can take all three points from Wednesday night’s home clash with West Bromwich Albion.

It will be a nervy night at Bramall Lane as Paul Heckingbottom’s men look to put the seal on what would be the Blades’ third promotion of the Premier League era as the former Barnsley and Hibernian manager looks to follow in the footsteps of Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder by taking the club back into the elite of English football.

Should the Blades claim the points they require for promotion, memories of 2006 and 2019 will come pouring back as the jubilant scenes that enveloped Bramall Lane and the city centre will no doubt be replicated as supporters celebrate what would be a magnificent acheivement.

With just hours to go until kick-off, The Star takes a look back at some memorable images from the celebrations that follows the Blades’ previous two promotions.

