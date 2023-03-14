Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted the race for automatic promotion from the Championship has now reached a ‘do or die’ moment, as he prepares to lead his team into battle against the club where he turned professional.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Sunderland, who handed Heckingbottom his first big break in the senior game nearly three decades ago, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian manager emphasised the need for United to grasp the situation they are facing between now and the end of the season.

Despite acknowledging the threat his old club pose, particularly after beating play-off hopefuls Norwich City last weekend, Heckingbottom predicted what is proving to be the increasingly difficult challenge of remaining second in the table will bring out the best in his players.

With United set to face Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup following their return from the Stadium of Light, he said: “With big games, it’s do or die. You’ve got to have that attitude, and the games will only get even bigger for everyone unless you are a mid-table side looking to just play them out.

“We’ve got so much in front of us. In the league and the cup. We’ve reminded ourselves how hard we’ve fought to get into this position. Not just on the pitch. Everywhere.”

Although Heckingbottom did not say so explicitly, that was believed to be a reference to the off-the-pitch issues, including a transfer embargo, an effective block on contract negotiations and uncertainty surrounding United’s future ownership, his squad has been forced to contend with in recent months. Earlier this term, they also saw injuries cause them all-manner of problems with coaching staff suspecting many could be attributed to conditions at the Randox Health Academy training complex.

Sheffield United are pulling together to try and secure automatic promotion: Warren Little/Getty Images

After spending time as a trainee at Manchester United, Heckingbottom began his playing career with Sunderland in 1995; completing loan spells with Scarborough, Hartlepool and Darlington before agreeing a permanent transfer to Feethams four years later.

“Sunderland is a good club and there’s lots of people there I still know,” Heckingbottom said, before praising his opposite number Tony Mowbray. “They’ve got a good manager and a team that can really hurt you if you let them so we’ve got to make sure that’s not the case by performing as we know we can, with that intensity. They won’t hold back against us.”

“I lived up there and started up there,” he continued. “Some of us went our different ways but ended up playing together or coming across each other again further down the line. One of those was Alex Rae, who I was chatting to when we went down to Reading. It was a good group and even though I was one of the younger ones, I really felt a part of it.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Despite appearing set to comfortably finish as runners-up behind leaders Burnley earlier this term, United make the journey to Wearside having lost four of their last six league outings. That run has provoked fears they could be overhauled by either Middlesbrough or Luton Town, with both clubs winning at Bramall Lane in recent weeks.

But Heckingbottom said: “We think we can get a bit more control over games. Be brave, take risks and get on the front foot.”