Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has attempted to inject some perspective into the debate surrounding his team’s stuttering push for the Premier League.

Reminding supporters concerned by a recent downturn in results that automatic promotion remains in United’s own hands, Heckingbottom also argued the playing staff deserve nothing but praise for reaching second in the table despite Bramall Lane’s well-publicised financial issues.

With United set to face Sunderland tomorrow, before meeting Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, Heckingbottom said: “In July, if any fan had asked us is we could be in this position right now, if any fan had been asked themselves if they would have taken being in this position at this stage of the season, then everyone would have replied ‘yes’ without hesitation.

Sheffield united manager Paul Heckingbottom: George Wood/Getty Images

“We’ve worked hard to get here. Especially internally, when things have been more about cuts than spending since the summer. We are incredibly proud of what these lads have done to get here and now we want to see it through.”

United make the journey to Wearside, where Heckingbottom turned professional, on the back of a 1-0 defeat by fellow high-flyers Luton Town. That set-back was their fourth loss in six league outings, which has prompted some to claim that third-placed Middlesbrough are now favourites to go up behind runaway leaders Burnley.

Heckingbottom, who saw a transfer embargo prevent him from making any new signings during the January window, said: “The last 10 games, they get bigger and tougher. We know the atmosphere up there is going to be great - they are the only club above us in terms of average attendance - and we enjoy occasions like that. I think it brings out the best in these lads.

Sheffield United travel to Sunderland still second in the table: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We’ve been a team that, when we have to produce, we produce. It’s all very well talking about that, though. We have to go out there and make it happen. It’s in our control. We are second and in the quarter-finals of the cup. Ultimately, no matter what anyone says, it’s down to us and that is a positive for us to take, without a doubt.”

