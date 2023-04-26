All you need to know ahead of Sheffield United’s Championship clash against West Brom

Sheffield United return to Championship action against West Brom as they look to take a step closer to their return to the Premier League. The Blades are 2nd in the table behind runaway leaders Burnley.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were beaten 3-0 at Wembley by Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final last time out and will be eager to return to winning ways this week. The Blades beat Bristol City 1-0 at home in their last league match with James McAtee on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baggies, on the other hand, are sat in 9th place but their hopes of making the play-offs were dealt a blow after their 2-1 loss to Sunderland at the Hawthorns on Sunday. Carlos Corberan’s side are two points off the top six and still have a chance of sneaking in if they can win their remaining fixtures.

Is Sheffield United vs West Brom on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes. Sheffield United’s clash against West Brom is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers of the channel can also watch it via the SkyGo App on mobile, tablet and laptop devices.

Where is Sheffield United vs West Brom and what time is kick-off?