Is Sheffield United vs Swansea City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and more

Sky Sports (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sheffield United are back in Championship action this week

Sheffield United head into their upcoming clash against Swansea City on the back of their 0-0 draw with Portsmouth at Fratton Park over the weekend. They weren’t able to make a breakthrough against the Championship new boys and had to settle for a draw in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades are currently sat in 6th place in the table as they look to gain an immediate promotion back to the Premier League. Chris Wilder’s side have 13 points on the board and are yet to lose in the league.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are three points behind West Brom at the top. Here is a look at everything you need to know about their next fixture...

Is Sheffield United vs Swansea City on TV?

Yes. Sheffield United’s game against Swansea City is being shown live on Sky Sports + to subscribers of the channel along with Preston North End vs Watford and Stoke City vs Portsmouth. Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday has been selected for Sky Sports Football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time does Sheffield United vs Swansea City kick-off?

Sheffield United’s match against Swansea City kicks-off at 19:45 on Wednesday 2nd October, 2024.

Where is Sheffield United vs Swansea City being played?

Sheffield United of course welcome Swansea City to their home, Bramall Lane. It has a capacity of 32,050.

What has been said ahead of Sheffield United vs Swansea City?

Wilder believes the Blades’ draw at Portsmouth was a ‘learning curve’ for his players. He said: “For me, it is a big learning curve for the team. Everyone sees Sheffield United as a team which has just come out of the Premier League and should go straight back up, you know, and I know that it is a completely brand-new team who are learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've brought Femi (Seriki) on for Alfie (Gilchrist), they are both 21, Brooksy's 21, Rak-Sakyi's 21 - we've got young players all over the team. Whether they are young players learning their trade, or young players coming out of Premier League teams to play here on loan - it is a massive learning curve.

"They won't have come across this passionate, ferocious, atmosphere that is created by the opposition, who gave everything to the manager and the football club. There is no hiding place here, their boys stepped on it and caused us problems, we caused them problems at times, and we were just disappointed that we didn't find that little bit of quality because we got into some fabulous positions. Of course, there's stuff we can work on and be better with but if we can't get a win, then don't get beat. We got a clean sheet, it's another point on the road and we'll learn from it."

Meanwhile, Swansea manager Luke Williams was frustrated they weren’t able to beat Bristol City on Sunday after their 1-1 draw. He said: “It looked like a changing room full of players that had been defeated, which is good because if they didn't feel like that then they wouldn’t be the group I thought they were. There's disappointment because I think a lot of us know the answers already.”