Sheffield United v Swansea City injury news with 6 out and 1 doubt

Sheffield United remain unbeaten after seven Championship fixtures following a 0-0 draw with Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon. The Blades have won four and drawn three of their seven games and sit sixth in the table with 13 points after being hit with a two-point deduction before the season started.

Up next for the Blades is a clash with Swansea City at Bramall Lane before they face Luton Town in South Yorkshire next weekend. It is then the October international break, with the Blades travelling to Leeds United in their first match back on October 18. It is a fixture that will have added spice following the Whites’ pursuit of Gus Hamer during the summer transfer window.

Before Chris Wilder can think about those games with Luton and Leeds, he will first be preparing his side to take on Swansea. Ahead of the game we have rounded up the latest injury news from both camps with the two teams set to be missing a handful of players each.

Liam Cullen - possible return Missed last weekend's draw with Bristol City due to illness. Swansea chief Luke Williams said on Sunday: "He's got a really good chance [of facing Sheffield United] but we have to be careful because he did lose some weight. That's a concern because he's not fully fighting fit, so we'll have to see how he is over the next few days."

Andy Fisher - out The Swansea goalkeeper is out with a groin problem which he sustained during a pre-season friendly against FC Koln. Not expected back at Bramall Lane.

Josh Ginnelly - out Is likely to remain out as he continues his recovery from injury.