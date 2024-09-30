Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More issues for Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah amid ongoing Bramall Lane takeover saga

As the Sheffield United takeover saga continues to drag on in South Yorkshire, there are fresh headaches for owner Prince Abdullah elsewhere in his United World network. The Saudi royal is still hoping to conclude a sale of the Blades to a US-based consortium, although the deal has stalled somewhat in recent weeks amid doubts in the corridors of power at Bramall Lane over its future.

There is also dissatisfaction at one of the Prince’s other clubs, Belgian side Beerschot. They were promoted back to the top division last season but have endured a tough start to the new campaign, with one point from nine games and a minus-19 goal difference already. There have been reports in Belgium that the club can’t afford to sack their manager, the former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt, with fans recently storming into interview areas and even the dressing room after a 3-0 home defeat to Sint-Truiden.

The lowest point so far came at the weekend, when their derby clash against Antwerp was abandoned in the second half after Beerschot fans threw fireworks onto the field of play. Kuyt’s men were 4-0 down at the time of the protest, after 75 minutes, with plumes of purple and white smoke - reflecting the club’s colours - covering the pitch. Riot police gathered in front of the disgruntled supporters before the game was suspended.

Beerschot then forfeited the game for safety reasons, resulting in a 5-0 default scoreline, after the plan to resume the game the following day without supporters was initially floated. “We understand the frustration of our supporters and we are also very frustrated,” the club said in a statement. “However, the club strongly condemns the behaviour of these individuals and Beerschot will identify and sanction the supporters involved.”

Prince Abdullah is the majority shareholder of Beerschot, with chairman Francis Vrancken - who owns 12.5 per cent - stepping down earlier this year. The United World empire has been beset with problems in recent years, with another of United’s sister clubs - French side Châteauroux - demoted to an amateur league by France’s financial police. The club appealed the decision, which would have seen the club lose its famed academy and also its professional status, and remain in Championnat National, currently sitting third bottom of the third tier of French football.