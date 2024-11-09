Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday lock horns in the Steel City Derby this weekend

Sheffield United host Sheffield Wednesday in the first clash between the pair for five years. The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in the bottom three along with Luton Town and Burnley and are currently eyeing an immediate promotion from the Championship.

Meanwhile, the Owls were able to stay up under Danny Röhl in the last campaign and avoided relegation to League One. Here is a look at everything you need to know about this weekend’s game....

Is Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes. Sheffield United’s game against Sheffield Wednesday is being shown live on Sky Sports Football as the main game, with Hull City vs West Brom and Burnley vs Swansea City both on Sky Sports + on the same day. Subscribers of the channel can tune in on TV, mobile, laptop and tablet devices. The game is also available to stream on Sky Go while a daily or monthly pass can be purchased to stream the game on NOW TV.

What time does Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off?

Sheffield United’s match against Sheffield Wednesday’s kicks-off at 12.30pm.

Where is Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday being played?

Sheffield United take on Sheffield Wednesday at their home stadium, Bramall Lane. It has a capacity of 32,050 and has been their home since 1889.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s recent league form

Sheffield United last five: LLWWW

Sheffield Wednesday last five: LDWLW

Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head

Sheffield United wins: 49

Draws: 47

Sheffield Wednesday wins: 48

What has been said ahead of Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Speaking after Sheffield United’s 2-1 win at Bristol City last time out, Wilder said: “We showed all our character, the players got themselves into a hole but the last 20 minutes or so having gone behind we played with more intensity, drive and quality so they deserve an enormous amount of credit really.

"Our decision making and detail wasn't good enough and they took the chance they made for themselves, but perhaps it poked the bear a bit and got us going and we've seen a team go right until the end when they could have just taken a point.”

Sheffield Wednesday beat Norwich City 2-0 in their last game. Ahead of their derby, attacker Josh Windass has said: “If I could score a winner in the derby it would be amazing but the aim is not for me to score the winner but the team to win the game.

“When you’re invested in this city it means a lot because I’ve been here a long time. I would compare it to Glasgow in that’s a goldfish bowl, you are either Wednesday or you’re United. It’s how people spend their hard-earned money in this city, it’s their lives coming to the football.”

He added: “They are not conceding too many goals but any team can concede from a moment of magic and we have players that can open any team up. We believe we should be winning every game we play and that’s the difference in our mentality this season. We don’t get carried away by winning or too down by losing. We’ve shown this just last week. This is the Championship.”