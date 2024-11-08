Harrison Burrows goes into derby clash in red-hot form after two goals in last two Sheffield United games

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are two-thirds of the way towards the target they set at the start of a big week in the Championship promotion race, defender Harrison Burrows has revealed, ahead of Sunday’s “massive” derby clash against Wednesday at Bramall Lane. The Blades moved second in the Championship after Burrows’ 98th-minute winner at Bristol City on Tuesday night, before watching on the following day as fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland and Leeds United failed to match their result.

Sunday’s clash with the Owls is the last of a three-game week that started with a comfortable victory at Blackburn Rovers, with former Peterborough defender Burrows offering a glimpse into the Blades’ relentless mentality as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking following relegation last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, it’s massive,” said Burrows of Sunday’s game “The job’s not done yet, we’re two-thirds of the way there. We set out at the start of the week, before the game Saturday, to win three out of three. For Sheffield United, that’s what we need to do to get back to the Premier League and where this club belongs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the BBC after Tuesday’s victory at Ashton Gate, Burrows also spelled out United’s season ambitions after hailing boss Chris Wilder, who oversaw a huge summer turnover of players but has still steered the Blades to nine wins from their first 14 games of the campaign.

“He’s an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable motivator,” the 22-year-old, who scored in both wins over Rovers and City, added. “The players who have come in have all performed and that’s credit to the gaffer, for recognising the type of player that this club needs. And it’s credit to him because he and the coaching staff have got this team performing the way we are.

“I think the target is automatic promotion. When I came in that’s what the club said to me, to get to the Premier League. Automatic promotion’s always the goal. For me it’s about playing in the Premier League, 100 per cent.”