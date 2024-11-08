Two Sheffield Wednesday players nominated for EFL goal of the month gongs

Two Sheffield Wednesday players - one of whom is out on loan - are in the mix for an award after the EFL released their October goal of the month nominations.

Michael Smith’s worldy effort in the Owls’ comeback win at Portsmouth on October 25 is an entirely unsurprising inclusion in the nominees in the Championship award, his battling flick-on starting a move that ended with his powerfully-struck long-range effort that won the game for Wednesday against his old club.

Smith is up against Norwich’s Borja Sainz, who makes up half the nomination list for his strikes against Hull City and Middlesbrough at either end of the month. Bristol City man Ollie Tanner makes up the remaining nomination thanks to his classy effort against Cardiff City.

The League One award is dominated by Wednesday figures past, with current Owl Mallik Wilks handed recognition for his classy cut-in and strike for his loan club Rotherham United at Peterborough on October 12. Two ex-Owls loanees also feature in the third tier nomination list; Callum McManaman for his goal for Wigan Athletic - also against Peterborough - and Lewis Wing’s long-ranger for Reading at home to Crawley Town.

The Pompey winner was Smith’s 150th in senior football and asked whether he had ever scored a better one, the target man said: “No! It’s hands-down the best goal of my career so far... I was on the deck and managed to get myself up... If I wasn’t so tired I would probably have taken a touch so it might never have happened! It’s one of those - it either goes into the back of the net or it goes over the stand.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s most recent goal of the month winner is Josh Windass, who won April’s gong for his dipping wonder goal in the Owls’ season-defining win at Blackburn Rovers. Other Hillsborough winners of the award in recent times have been Barry Bannan, Lucas Joao, Fernando Forestieri and Adam Reach.

Winners are decided by public vote. Wednesday fans can do their thing and pledge for Smith and Wilks HERE. Voting closes at 5pm Monday November 11, with all winners announced on Friday November 15.