Josh Windass will play his 150th game for Sheffield Wednesday when he takes to the field against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old has had his fair share of big moments in a Wednesday shirt over the years, and has now played more, scored more and created more for the Owls than any other club in his career. He’s also just six goals short of becoming only the third player this millennium to reach 50 goals - the others are Marcus Tudgay and Atdhe Nuhiu.

He does still have some firsts to come in blue and white, though... One of those is turning out in a Steel City derby - something that he’ll almost certainly do this weekend - and scoring in one wouldn’t go amiss either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s coming up to five years since Windass first made the move to Hillsborough, a loan move that they then made permanent, and over that time he’s built up a network of friends and colleagues on both sides of the divide in Sheffield, so he knows how much this game at Bramall Lane means. And he wants to get a result for the Wednesdayites that he knows personally as much as those in the stands that he doesn’t.

When asked about the mood in the training ground leading up to Sunday, the former Rangers man mentioned Pete Coyle and Bev Cupitt, two stalwarts in the SWFC kit team, and it’s through people like them that the players get a real feel for what’s in store.

“I think that’s what I was saying earlier about the people around the city that you become close with and who it means a lot to,” he told The Star. “Like Pete and Bev in there, Pete’s not stopped going on about it for two weeks! So hopefully we can do it for people like that, people who this club means everything to. I think Pete’s been here 400 years now, so it’s for people like them that put their heart and soul into the club every single day - that stuff doesn’t go under appreciated. It means the world to them, and we know about it.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way they work for us, they do everything to make us happy and make us the best that we can be - and that’s not because of us, it’s because they want the club to do well. So we’ll be going out there and putting on a performance… because you don’t want to come in on Monday morning if you’ve not tried hard when Pete’s washing your kit! I’m looking forward to seeing him after we pick up a good result.”