Time is running out for Sheffield United who will need to start picking up wins if they are to enjoy a great escape. Chris Wilder’s side are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, following Saturday’s 4-1 drubbing at home to second-bottom Burnley.

United have 10 points to make up on 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and only five games to do it, and so points need to start coming soon. This evening’s trip to Old Trafford presents a first chance to close that gap but Manchester United have their own aims and will not roll over.

The Reds did play 120 minutes of FA Cup semi-final action, plus a penalty shootout, on Sunday which could provide a slight boost for United. It’s set to be another huge game for Wilder’s men and below, the Star has all the information on how to follow the clash live.

When is Manchester United vs Sheffield United?

The Blades head to Old Trafford on Wednesday, April 24. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Is Manchester United vs Sheffield United on TV?

Despite being outside of the Saturday 3pm blackout, the clash will not be broadcast live in the UK. This is due to it being a rearranged fixture, having initially been selected as a Saturday 3pm kick-off but rescheduled due to Manchester United’s FA Cup commitments.

Highlights of the game will go live on Sky Sports’ website, social media & Youtube channels shortly after full-time. A more comprehensive highlights package will come via Match of the Day, which is on BBC Two this evening and starts at 11.15pm.

How to follow Manchester United vs Sheffield United

If you want to follow the game live and are not heading to Manchester, the Star’s Sheffield United reporter Danny Hall will be at Old Trafford a few hours before kick-off to cover team news, build-up and minute-by-minute coverage of the game itself through his X account @dannyhall04

Danny will also have all the usual post-match reaction from Chris Wilder, with the Blades boss hopefully reflecting on an excellent performance and crucial three points. For radio coverage, the game will be on air via talkSPORT 2 from 7.30pm until 10pm.

Early team news

Wilder will likely be working with the same group as he did at home to Burnley on Saturday, the only positive from that day being that the squad got through it with no major issues. Gustavo Hamer was forced off in the 78th-minute but his injury is not expected to be serious.

Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson are closing in on returns and could be in the squad, having been back in training recently. But there is still a lengthy injury list including Tom Davies, George Baldock, John Egan and Chris Basham among others.

Form

United need to turn things around quickly if they are to stand any chance of survival, having failed to win any of their last nine Premier League matches. A 3-1 win at Luton Town was the last time Wilder’s men picked up three points and since then, draws against Bournemouth, Fulham and Chelsea are the only points gained.