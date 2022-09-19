With a host of star men either jetting off to represent their respective countries or continuing their rehabilitation in the Bramall Lane treatment room, Wes Foderingham, Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Ollie Norwood, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp are the only fit and established stars left behind at the Blades’ training base.

Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff will utilise the U23 players who are available to supplement training when it comes to working on shape, with the majority of the missing players not expected back to Shirecliffe until two days before their next game against Birmingham City.

One man who knows about balancing an international career with club ambitions is Stuart McCall, who won 40 caps for Scotland alongside a glittering domestic career.

“If you look through the group, not that many will be getting a breather over the international break,” McCall, now United’s assistant manager, said.

“But that’s football and you have to get on with it.

“The lads who are staying behind will get a few days off at the beginning of the week and most of the international lads won’t be back in until next Wednesday or Thursday.

Just five fit senior Sheffield United stars will report back to Shirecliffe this week: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage

“So our first proper session will be on Thursday. So we only have 48 hours. But that’s what it will be like for many clubs, although I don’t think there will be many in the Championship who’ll have as many away as us.

“Once we get them back, it’ll be full focus on Birmingham but before then, it’ll be individualised training for the most of them.”

United’s numbers have only just been boosted by the recent returns of Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp from injury, with the latter making his comeback onto the pitch for the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Preston North End which extended United’s lead at the top of the table going into the international break.