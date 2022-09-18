Former Sheffield United favourite shares promising update after battles with gambling and cancer

Sheffield United v Bolton Wanderers - Coca Cola Cup - 25 October 1995. Charlie Hartfield

The former Blade, who also represented Arsenal and Swansea City during his playing career, revealed late last year that he had cancer and underwent a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year he confirmed the treatment had been “successful” and thanked fans for their “love and support” since his diagnosis.

Hartfield, an extra in the film Mean Machine in 2001, joined United from Arsenal under Dave Bassett and has been open in the past about his gambling addiction, describing himself as a “recovering gambler”.

He is fondly remembered at Bramall Lane, with scores of Blades fans sending messages of support via social media, and Hartfield posted earlier today: “Morning everyone.

“Just to let you know that I’m 12 years free from gambling today and still cancer free. Thank you all so much for all the love & support I receive from you all.

“It really does mean the world to me. Much love to you all.”

Blades fans replied with messages of support. Paul Holmshaw wrote: “Brilliant Charlie, inspiration for others. Don’t underestimate how much you’ve gone through and got through, you’ve done amazing.”

Craig Semple added: “Cancer free really is fantastic but to be gamble free for 12 years after it having a grip on you is brilliant. Well done son. Really well done.”