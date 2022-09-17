Against a side who have only conceded twice before kick-off all season, United scored in either half through Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie to move three points clear of second-placed Norwich, and five above Reading in third.

Here's how a selection of jubilant Blades fans reacted on social media...

@ImpoliteDoodle: What a start to the season we've had, especially considering we've;

- Played 6 of our 10 games away from home

- Played 3 of the current top 7

- Got about 10 senior players out injured

What a squad Hecky, Lester and Mccall have assembled and organised

Sheffield United supporters at Preston: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@kateburlaga: Stalwarts thriving again, individuals developed and improved, loan injection of energy & depth, the GOAT back - & others to come! Continuity usually crucial in Champ but key has been to lift, freshen, complement while prizing core. Well played, all at #sufc

@smiffy2609: Sheffield United just have that little extra bit of quality no other teams have. PNE a nice ball playing side, just wouldn’t have scored if they were still playing next month to be fair UTB

@Smigdogg: Scary how good we look this year. Defence on point, strikers in form

@david_greatorex: To get 9 points out of 9, no goals conceded from 3 away games in a row is outstanding, especially with the injuries we have. Also not playing anywhere near our best in all 3, something good is happening this year. UTB

@RyanSimmonite: Take away Watford first game of season, since then we’ve been absolutely class both ends of the pitch

@tyronej1984: Some club this. This season has all the early markings of something very special happening.

@coloursutd: Paul Heckingbottom. U23 manager, walks into a torrid EPL dressing room, lifts it, SU finish with pride. Overlooked by board for the top job permanent job, no quotes in media. Gets top job, dressing room devoid of confidence. Today, 10 games on from PO agony, Blades top!

@g13123223: Hard to pick a MOM after that. Every player did the business. Hope that save by league one Wes doesn’t get forgot about, could have been a nervy last 5/10 if that went in

@TomBlade1889: Great win against a team who were well up for it and made it a tough one. Last season we would have probably lost this kind of game but now we're putting games to bed and seeing games out well.