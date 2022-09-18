News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United’s Championship rivals sack manager with Blades clash on horizon

Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Cardiff have sacked manager Steve Morison, with United set to visit South Wales later this year.

By Danny Hall
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 1:48 pm

Morison, who took over on a permanent basis in November last year, was fired in the wake of Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town and leaves with the Bluebirds 18th in the Championship table.

A club statement read: "Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.

"We'd like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club's philosophy this summer."

Cardiff confirmed that Mark Hudson will take over as caretaker manager, assisted by Tom Ramasut, ahead of their next game against Burnley on October 1.

Morison replaced Mick McCarthy on a temporary basis in October last year and was subsequently handed a permanent deal by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan.

But the Bluebirds slumped to a final finishing position of 18th last term after winning just one of their final six matches of the season.

Steve Morison, the former manager of Cardiff City (Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)
