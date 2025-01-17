Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"In the race..." Chris Wilder confirms Sheffield United bid for Tom Cannon amid Sunderland transfer battle

Sheffield United have made a bid for Leicester City’s Tom Cannon, Chris Wilder has confirmed, with the Blades “in the race” for the forward amid competition from promotion rivals Sunderland. The 22-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City earlier this month, with the Foxes licking their lips at the thought of an auction for the player.

United identified the player as a target in the summer before he went to Stoke, where he scored nine goals in his half-season spell, while fellow promotion-chasers Burnley have also been linked as well as Premier League strugglers Everton. United are in the market for striker reinforcements with Tyrese Campbell and Kieffer Moore both struggling for fitness.

And Wilder, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash at home to Norwich City, confirmed: “There's a bid gone in. Other clubs want the player. I'm not going to hide behind anything or mug anyone off; we're in the race for Tom and there's a lot of other things that have got to happen as well.

“We're in the race for a couple of others as well and we have to have those contingency plans. The owners want to back the recruitment team in association with the new data route we're going down and everything adds up. We're in discussions about a player, there's no point trying to disguise that. The really good thing about it is that we’re looking to improve and invest with a couple of permanent signings.

“Who, hopefully, can play their part in the second part of our season and going forward. That's where it's at. If we don't then we'll move on to other targets that are reasonable and are value for money as well. And if there isn't anyone we'll not do any business on the permanent front. but the owners are supporting what we're trying to do and that can only be positive news.”