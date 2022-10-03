In-form Sheffield United man Oli McBurnie fires warning to QPR ahead of Bramall Lane trip

United saw their lead at the top of the table cut to a single point after being held 1-1 by John Eustace’s City, but can put the result behind them quickly when they face QPR at home looking to extend their 10-match winning run.

Rangers will face a man in form in the shape of McBurnie, with his superb strike against Birmingham his fifth in six games.

And the former Swansea striker insisted: “The [Birmingham] game was was frustrating. We knew they were going to come and make things difficult, sit behind the ball, drop deep and frustrate us.

“You can't win them all as they say and we go again on Tuesday and hopefully get three points. We feel like we can beat everyone here and feel like we should beat everyone here. It kind of feels like two points dropped. We didn't create too many clear cut chances, they were quite good at frustrating and staying on the floor when they were injured.

“We’ll take it and go again on Tuesday."

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates his goal against Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

McBurnie also enters the game looking to continue his remarkable run of form, after finding the net for the first time in the league in over a year earlier this season.

"I was getting angry because I wasn't really touching the ball in the game so I just tried to hit it as hard as I can,” he said of his goal.

“It went through a few bodies and it went in. Their ‘keeper said he would've saved if there was no bodies in between, so if that makes him feel better then that's alright. It was instinctive, I got a good connection and it was a nice feeling.

"It's nice to get another goal. When you're on a run you want to keep it going and with the amount of games coming up, I want to keep it going and hopefully I get a couple on Tuesday."