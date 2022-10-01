Birmingham City boss shares Sheffield United verdict and Troy Deeney hope after battling Bramall Lane draw

City became the first team not to lose at Bramall Lane so far this season as skipper Troy Deeney cancelled out Oli McBurnie’s opener for the Blades.

United had chances to win it, goalkeeper John Ruddy making a good save from substitute Billy Sharp after he was sent clear, but saw their lead at the top of the table cut to just a point after Norwich’s win away at Blackpool.

“I’m very proud of the performance,” Eustace said.

“To come here, against one of the top teams in the league and get a point with a performance like that, is very pleasing. It was hard work, I’m trying to make us hard to play against and that togetherness got us through some difficult periods.

“To come here and go down 1-0 is not nice, the fans are on you and that togetherness came through with the goal. We controlled parts of the game with the ball which was pleasing.”

“They’ve got quality,” Eustace added of United, who return to action on Tuesday night at home to QPR.

Birmingham City's Troy Deeney celebrates scoring the equaliser at Sheffield United: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“Oli’s a top striker at this level and defensively we’ve done a lot of work for the next three games over the last 10 days. There’s been a lot of hard work on the training pitch and it’s pleasing to see it come out today.

"Look at the squad United have got, they have unbelievable players for this level. Most have been promoted and they have an excellent manager with good coaching staff. Home or away they’re a top team, they’ve got a really good squad."

On Deeney, a boyhood Blues fan who scored his first goal of the season, Eustace said: "Troy was outstanding, that was the Troy I used to play with at Watford and he’s getting better and better.