With Anel Ahmedhodžić joining an ever-growing list of defensive casualties, which did ease a little with the return of Jayden Bogle, Khadra was asked to fill in at left wing-back with a host of his teammates out with injuries.

He lasted an hour before being replaced by the returning Bogle and Heckingbottom said: “I thought he did okay.

Birmingham boss shares United verdict after battling Bramall Lane draw

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t want him to play like a wingback, as the other boys do. We wanted him to play higher so I won’t be critical that Jordan Graham got in behind him in the first half.

“We want people to put a shift in for the team and perform a role, and he did that today. So fair play to him.”

Despite not hitting their previous heights in terms of performance – something Heckingbottom attributed to both preparation and fatigue issues after the international break – United looked on course to maintain their 100 per cent home record this season when Oli McBurnie smashed home his fifth goal in six appearances in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United's Reda Khadra played at wing-back against Birmingham City: Lexy Illsley / Sportimage