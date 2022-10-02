"Not like a wing-back" - Sheffield United boss offers Reda Khadra verdict against Birmingham as he reveals tactical tweak
Paul Heckingbottom thought Reda Khadra did “okay” on his first stint as an emergency left wing-back for Sheffield United against Birmingham City, after revealing the tactical tweak to the position in a bid to get the best out of the German youngster.
With Anel Ahmedhodžić joining an ever-growing list of defensive casualties, which did ease a little with the return of Jayden Bogle, Khadra was asked to fill in at left wing-back with a host of his teammates out with injuries.
He lasted an hour before being replaced by the returning Bogle and Heckingbottom said: “I thought he did okay.
“I didn’t want him to play like a wingback, as the other boys do. We wanted him to play higher so I won’t be critical that Jordan Graham got in behind him in the first half.
“We want people to put a shift in for the team and perform a role, and he did that today. So fair play to him.”
Despite not hitting their previous heights in terms of performance – something Heckingbottom attributed to both preparation and fatigue issues after the international break – United looked on course to maintain their 100 per cent home record this season when Oli McBurnie smashed home his fifth goal in six appearances in the second half.
But some untypically slack defending left Troy Deeney all alone in the penalty area to drag City level and despite some good chances to win it, including a one-on-one from a rusty-looking Billy Sharp, the Blades had to settle for a draw as their lead at the top of the Championship table was cut to a single point.