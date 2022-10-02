United went ahead through a superb strike from Oli McBurnie, his fifth goal in six games, but were pegged back by Troy Deeney’s equaliser and go into Tuesday’s game against QPR just a point ahead of Norwich, after they won at Blackpool.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the result on social media ...

@tyronej1984: Oli McBurnie. Very rare a United player goes from scapegoat to cult hero, and is now surely the player we all hoped he would be

Advertisement Hide Ad

@gaffer0103: Point gained ..win Tuesday and it’s all good ..these young Blades make me despair ..they think we can just roll over experienced Champ teams at will are in for a major shock this winter ..UTB

@OutSide_TheBox2: McBurnie has been on fire! 5 goals in 6 after not scoring for the best part of a full season. So pleased for him

@andymorton81: Stewards at Bramall Lane? Why do they need to stand up for added on time? Anybody on front few rows - including disabled fans on John Street - have their view of the most pivotal part of the game blocked. It’s ridiculous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli McBurnie's fifth goal in six games wasn't enough to seal all three points for Sheffield United against Birmingham City: Sportimage

@james_holland11: McBurnie’s got to be one of the most passionate celebrators after scoring. Here for it

@JohnnyFaz90: Birmingham came with a plan and executed it well, we weren’t at 100% so honestly take the point

Advertisement Hide Ad

@meeksy37: Standard after the international break performance but we didn't lose and stay at the top on to Tuesday we go

@AntSSimo19: Badly missed invention of AA and whilst appreciating the lack of LHS options, LWB role is not for Khadra. Berge ended up coming too deep. Brum a tough line to breach and claimed a deserved point. Plenty of these tests to come, we’ll be better for the experience.

@andymorton81: We ALWAYS have trouble with the Blues, let’s keep some perspective. Got to give them credit, defended well but kept Hogan/Deeney up top to give us an issue. Only used “dark arts” in last ten minutes too to secure the point. Still top. Need to respond vs. QPR. #SUFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

@1JonDavies1988: Birmingham came for a point and fully deserved what they got. No problem, if you can’t win don’t get beat. Still top, next #sufc