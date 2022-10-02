Sheffield United: "Not at the races", "Still top, next" - How Blades fans reacted to Birmingham City draw
Sheffield United saw their lead at the top of the Championship table cut to a single point after they were held 1-1 at home by Birmingham City.
United went ahead through a superb strike from Oli McBurnie, his fifth goal in six games, but were pegged back by Troy Deeney’s equaliser and go into Tuesday’s game against QPR just a point ahead of Norwich, after they won at Blackpool.
Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the result on social media ...
@tyronej1984: Oli McBurnie. Very rare a United player goes from scapegoat to cult hero, and is now surely the player we all hoped he would be
Most Popular
-
1
Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal linked with return to England with old foes Hull City
-
2
Lee Gregory's Sheffield Wednesday absence explained as Owls play waiting game for Plymouth Argyle
-
3
Sheffield United Player Ratings gallery: Too many off days for key men in Birmingham City draw
@gaffer0103: Point gained ..win Tuesday and it’s all good ..these young Blades make me despair ..they think we can just roll over experienced Champ teams at will are in for a major shock this winter ..UTB
Blades player ratings from draw with Birmingham at Bramall Lane
@OutSide_TheBox2: McBurnie has been on fire! 5 goals in 6 after not scoring for the best part of a full season. So pleased for him
@andymorton81: Stewards at Bramall Lane? Why do they need to stand up for added on time? Anybody on front few rows - including disabled fans on John Street - have their view of the most pivotal part of the game blocked. It’s ridiculous.
@james_holland11: McBurnie’s got to be one of the most passionate celebrators after scoring. Here for it
@JohnnyFaz90: Birmingham came with a plan and executed it well, we weren’t at 100% so honestly take the point
@meeksy37: Standard after the international break performance but we didn't lose and stay at the top on to Tuesday we go
@AntSSimo19: Badly missed invention of AA and whilst appreciating the lack of LHS options, LWB role is not for Khadra. Berge ended up coming too deep. Brum a tough line to breach and claimed a deserved point. Plenty of these tests to come, we’ll be better for the experience.
@andymorton81: We ALWAYS have trouble with the Blues, let’s keep some perspective. Got to give them credit, defended well but kept Hogan/Deeney up top to give us an issue. Only used “dark arts” in last ten minutes too to secure the point. Still top. Need to respond vs. QPR. #SUFC