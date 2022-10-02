News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: "Not at the races", "Still top, next" - How Blades fans reacted to Birmingham City draw

Sheffield United saw their lead at the top of the Championship table cut to a single point after they were held 1-1 at home by Birmingham City.

By Danny Hall
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 10:46 am

United went ahead through a superb strike from Oli McBurnie, his fifth goal in six games, but were pegged back by Troy Deeney’s equaliser and go into Tuesday’s game against QPR just a point ahead of Norwich, after they won at Blackpool.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the result on social media ...

@tyronej1984: Oli McBurnie. Very rare a United player goes from scapegoat to cult hero, and is now surely the player we all hoped he would be

@gaffer0103: Point gained ..win Tuesday and it’s all good ..these young Blades make me despair ..they think we can just roll over experienced Champ teams at will are in for a major shock this winter ..UTB

@OutSide_TheBox2: McBurnie has been on fire! 5 goals in 6 after not scoring for the best part of a full season. So pleased for him

@andymorton81: Stewards at Bramall Lane? Why do they need to stand up for added on time? Anybody on front few rows - including disabled fans on John Street - have their view of the most pivotal part of the game blocked. It’s ridiculous.

Oli McBurnie's fifth goal in six games wasn't enough to seal all three points for Sheffield United against Birmingham City: Sportimage

@james_holland11: McBurnie’s got to be one of the most passionate celebrators after scoring. Here for it

@JohnnyFaz90: Birmingham came with a plan and executed it well, we weren’t at 100% so honestly take the point

@meeksy37: Standard after the international break performance but we didn't lose and stay at the top on to Tuesday we go

@AntSSimo19: Badly missed invention of AA and whilst appreciating the lack of LHS options, LWB role is not for Khadra. Berge ended up coming too deep. Brum a tough line to breach and claimed a deserved point. Plenty of these tests to come, we’ll be better for the experience.

@andymorton81: We ALWAYS have trouble with the Blues, let’s keep some perspective. Got to give them credit, defended well but kept Hogan/Deeney up top to give us an issue. Only used “dark arts” in last ten minutes too to secure the point. Still top. Need to respond vs. QPR. #SUFC

@1JonDavies1988: Birmingham came for a point and fully deserved what they got. No problem, if you can’t win don’t get beat. Still top, next #sufc

@craigsablade30: Not at the races . If you don’t play well an you don’t lose that’s a positive . Onto Tuesday #sufc

