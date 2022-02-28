Berge, the second most expensive player in United’s history, could return to the starting eleven when Nottingham Forest visit Bramall Lane on Friday after beginning last weekend’s trip to Millwall on the bench.

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, named Berge among his substitutes for the meeting with Gary Rowett’s side despite watching him produce one of his best performances for the club when Blackburn Rovers were beaten only 72 hours earlier.

After suffering a spate of injuries since New Year, Heckingbottom admits he is taking advice from United’s medical staff before selecting his teams to prevent fitness issues from hijacking a campaign coaching staff hope will end in promotion.

Berge, who required treatment for a hamstring complaint earlier this term, made his seventh appearance in only 22 days after replacing Kyron Gordon towards the end of United’s outing at The Den.

Explaining he is also handling Morgan Gibbs-White with care as the on-loan youngster makes his way back from a knee problem, Heckingbottom said: “We are in the same position with Sander. It won’t be long now before we can push them through the games.”

Kyron Gordon of Sheffield United is substituted for Sander Berge at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage

United slipped to seventh after they were beaten by Millwall. Although they face eighth placed Middlesbrough soon after hosting Forest, who are ninth, United’s fixture schedule is set to become less hectic during the remainder of the campaign.

“Everything gets taken into consideration,” said Heckingbottom. “We want the lads to be right.”

Paul Heckingbottom believes Sander Berge will be fit enough to play three games a week very soon: Paul Terry / Sportimage