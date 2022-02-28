Seventy-two hours after completing 88 minutes of United’s gruelling victory over Blackburn Rovers, which saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side snatch an added time winner despite earlier being reduced to 10 men, Gibbs-White made it clear he would have begun the clash in south London if required.

Although Heckingbottom appreciated the gesture, acknowledging it was a further sign of the on-loan midfielder’s commitment to United, he was one he felt unable to accept.

Introduced during the closing stages of a match which saw his team’s long unbeaten run come to an end, Gibbs-White’s appearance at The Den was his sixth outing in only 18 days since recovering from a knee complaint which had ruled him out for over a month.

“Morgan would have played,” Heckingbottom said. “But I’m very conscious of where he’s been, what he’s been going through fitness wise, and how important he is going to be for us during the run-in.”

Gibbs-White has scored seven goals for United and claimed five assists following his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Two of those strikes came during the recent win over Swansea City, and Heckingbottom is convinced a fully fit and firing Gibbs-White will prove an important weapon for United as they chase play-off qualification.

lliman Ndiaye is substituted for Morgan Gibbs-White during Sheffield United's match at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage

They are preparing to face ninth-placed Forest in seventh position, with fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough set to arrive at Bramall Lane next week.

On target when United drew with Steve Cooper’s men at the City Ground earlier this term, before Heckingbottom’s appointment, Gibbs-White is expected to be handed an important role during the return fixture in South Yorkshire.

“We know what we are doing and what we are basing these decisions on,” Heckingbottom said, referring to United’s squad rotation policy. “We get all the information and take the right advice before making them.”

“There’s a thought process behind everything that we do. Everything we do is also done for the right reasons, with the interests of the team and the players themselves in mind.”