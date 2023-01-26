There is only one way Sheffield United can be hopeful of keeping Iliman Ndiaye and we all know what it is.

It’s the same - and only way - they can keep Anel Ahmedhodzic and Sander Berge. Contracts, new or otherwise, only protect valuations.

You might want to throw John Egan into that mix. And goalkeeper Wes Foderingham also. Even Oli McBurnie if he keeps reminding us that he was once a rampaging goalscorer and can be again.

The answer in all cases is to win promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale

Actually it’s been the answer many times before when a conveyor belt of young players developed by United’s esteemed academy have outgrown the club and left.

Can this time be different? Albeit that the shop window attractions now include talents recruited from outside.

Well, there is no doubt in my mind that if Ndiaye continues his current rate of progress there will be a test even before the Blades reach their intended promotion target.

I’d be more surprised if United don’t field big offers in January for the five-goal French forward whose game has a bit of everything.

Same, right down to the description above, goes for Ahmedhodzic, who ranks as a simply sensational signing at the few million quid he cost in the summer.

So it is crucial for Paul Heckingbottom’s team to be right up there, gunning for the top flight, in the next window.

I believe they will keep running from the front, and that quality players revelling in a happy place will look beyond the immediate prospect of a jump in status and salary, knowing that first team football might not be guaranteed for a while.

Equally with Berge, whose suitors will doubtless try again but who looks anything but a man in a hurry to leave - even if the activities of his representatives might leave a different impression.

It’s a different scenario from the one projected in the summer. Even Chris Basham admitted to me in an interview last week: “I didn’t expect it to be as good as it is.”

Top six has become top two in terms of expectation and it is entirely realistic, such has been the impact of an array of match-winning recruits.

Crucially, United have the experience to carry that expectation, allied to the added dash of youthful adventure.

It's a great blend. The old guard would have faltered without the latter and the younger ones, adding so much quality and zest, have guidance all around them.