But with 10 more regular members of Paul Heckingbottom’s matchday squads in action for their respective countries ahead of next month’s meeting with Birmingham City, the Championship leaders’ manager will be anxiously awaiting news of his players following these outings.

With United’s rearguard already creaking under the pressure of a weight of injuries before Ahmedhodzic damaged a thigh muscle, Heckingbottom can ill afford to see either the Republic of Ireland’s John Egan or Rhys Norrington-Davies of Wales succumb to fitness issues. Egan could be in action when Ireland visit Scotland on Saturday and then again when they host Armenia on Tuesday. Norrington-Davies has arrived in Belgium for tomorrow’s meeting with Roberto Martinez’s side before Poland visit Cardiff on Sunday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart McCall, Heckingbottom’s assistant, has outlined plans to watch Ireland compete at Hampden Park after winning 40 senior caps for Scotland during his own playing career.

“I might travel up to that one,” he said. “There’s an obvious reason for doing so, isn’t there.”

Iliman Ndiaye, who scored for the fifth time in 10 outings so far this term during last weekend’s win over Preston North End, has linked up with Senegal ahead of Saturday’s clash with Bolivia and Tuesday’s contest against Iran. Both of those matches are being staged in Europe.

Sheffield United's John Egan is away with the Republic of Ireland: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

George Baldock, recently recognised by Greece, could face Cyprus on Saturday and Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday while, on the same days, Norway and Sander Berge are scheduled to meet Slovenia and Serbia.

Four United team mates - Reda Khadra, Rhian Brewster, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle - are likely to be involved when England under-21’s lock horns with their German counterparts at Bramall Lane on Tuesday. Brewster, McAtee and Doyle will also be on duty when the Young Lions travel to Italy tomorrow while Khadra’s Germany host France on Friday.

Daniel Jebbison is representing England under-20’s at a tournament which begins with a game against Chile tonight. They are also set to face Morocco and Australia on Saturday and Tuesday.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbotton and his assistant Stuart McCall (right): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington Davies is representing Wales: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage