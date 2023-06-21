Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has no concerns about Iliman Ndiaye’s commitment to the newly promoted club amid speculation about his future.

Although he has 12 months remaining on his present contract, Ndiaye’s performances last term have persuaded at least two of United’s Premier League rivals to consider submitting bids this summer in order to test the resolve of Bramall Lane’s board of directors.

Speaking soon after his team secured its place in the top-flight, Heckingbottom warned it would be a mistake to sell Ndiaye at a critical point in United’s development while their owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has also stated he does not want them to lose any of “their best” players.

If his career continues on the same trajectory, Heckingbottom has conceded Ndiaye is destined to depart “eventually” but would like to see him sign a new deal containing a release clause in order to protect United’s interests.

Amid concerns the 23-year-old’s representatives will advise their client not to enter into such an agreement, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Iliman has shown he’s ready to put it all in, despite everything that’s being talked about him. He always does that.”

“I know what he’s like as a player,” Heckingbottom, speaking before United departed for their summer break, continued. “More importantly, I know what he’s like as a person.”

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United is destined for the very top of the game, manager Paul Heckingbottom admits: George Wood/Getty Images

As well as Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, Ndiaye also counts Marseille among his army of admirers after spending time in their youth system before turning professional.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has an excellent relationship with Iliman Ndiaye: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images