Carney Chukwuemeka, one of the players Sheffield United consider as a potential loan signing, has been named on the latest Golden Boy index - which aims to identify the 100 best young players in Europe.

The Chelsea midfielder, who also reportedly interests Milan, featured alongside players from Europe’s leading competitions including La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and of course the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, is understood to be an admirer of Chukwuemeka with members of Bramall Lane’s recruitment and talent identification department monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge following a move from Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite failing to command a regular place in the Londoners’ starting eleven, Chukwuemeka’s appearance on a list topped by Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala confirms the wisdom of that decision although United face a battle to acquire his services.

GB, who named Real Madrid new boy Jude Bellingham in second, uses a combination of computer algorithms and votes by a panel of experts to compile its list. Performance metrics used include availability - meaning injuries and disciplinary issues can have a negative effect - versatility and the strength of their parent club. Goals scored are also a factor although the methodology GB uses reflects the fact that this is much more important for centre-forwards and players in other attacking positions than deep lying midfielder and defenders.

Only professionals born on or after 1 January 2003 were considered by GB for its latest rankings, which meant that no one who turned 21 during the qualification period could be considered.

Mason Mount of Chelsea is substituted for Carney Chukwuemeka, who interests Sheffield United: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Chukwuemeka came 98th, having made 15 senior outings for Chelsea last term.

Stefano Pioli and Milan are thought to admire the same player as Sheffield United: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage