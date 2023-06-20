News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
M1 chaos as multiple incidents and severe delays reported
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Sheffield United transfer target named as one of Europe's best young players

Carney Chukwuemeka, one of the players Sheffield United consider as a potential loan signing, has been named on the latest Golden Boy index - which aims to identify the 100 best young players in Europe.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:25 BST

The Chelsea midfielder, who also reportedly interests Milan, featured alongside players from Europe’s leading competitions including La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and of course the Premier League.

MORE: Relationship with Man City will bear transfer fruit

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, is understood to be an admirer of Chukwuemeka with members of Bramall Lane’s recruitment and talent identification department monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge following a move from Aston Villa.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite failing to command a regular place in the Londoners’ starting eleven, Chukwuemeka’s appearance on a list topped by Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala confirms the wisdom of that decision although United face a battle to acquire his services.

MORE: United’s would-be owner faces problems

GB, who named Real Madrid new boy Jude Bellingham in second, uses a combination of computer algorithms and votes by a panel of experts to compile its list. Performance metrics used include availability - meaning injuries and disciplinary issues can have a negative effect - versatility and the strength of their parent club. Goals scored are also a factor although the methodology GB uses reflects the fact that this is much more important for centre-forwards and players in other attacking positions than deep lying midfielder and defenders.

Only professionals born on or after 1 January 2003 were considered by GB for its latest rankings, which meant that no one who turned 21 during the qualification period could be considered.

Mason Mount of Chelsea is substituted for Carney Chukwuemeka, who interests Sheffield United: Paul Terry / SportimageMason Mount of Chelsea is substituted for Carney Chukwuemeka, who interests Sheffield United: Paul Terry / Sportimage
Mason Mount of Chelsea is substituted for Carney Chukwuemeka, who interests Sheffield United: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Chukwuemeka came 98th, having made 15 senior outings for Chelsea last term.

MORE: Doyle admits he became a man at the Lane

Stefano Pioli and Milan are thought to admire the same player as Sheffield United: Jonathan Moscrop / SportimageStefano Pioli and Milan are thought to admire the same player as Sheffield United: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage
Stefano Pioli and Milan are thought to admire the same player as Sheffield United: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage
Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea is admired by Sheffield United: Paul Terry / SportimageCarney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea is admired by Sheffield United: Paul Terry / Sportimage
Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea is admired by Sheffield United: Paul Terry / Sportimage
Related topics:EuropeJude BellinghamPaul HeckingbottomChelseaBramall Lane