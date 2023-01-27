Any future punishment Sheffield United receive after breaching the English Football League’s regulations will not be ‘stayed’ if they win promotion from the Championship.

Despite being second in the table and 13 points clear of third place, United’s financial situation off the pitch became a cause for concern when they were placed under a transfer embargo because of an outstanding debt. As The Star confirmed earlier this week, officials at Bramall Lane could find themselves unable to register any new signings for another 12 months if that is not settled within 30 days. It has been suggested in some quarters that United are likely to avoid further sanction if they are competing in the Premier League next season, because the competition is not overseen by the EFL.

But the governing body’s regulations state that is not the case, confirming any clubs which join “the Premier League must continue to pay the monies due via The League of face such penalty or penalties as described in regulations…but in the case of a receiving club joining The National League, this provision will cease to have effect 24 months from such date.”

Despite their off-the-pitch problems, Sheffield United are on course to reach the Premier League: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Image)

Measures the EFL can take against United, whose hierarchy released a statement last week insisting they remain in “constant dialogue” with “relevant stakeholders” aimed at finding a resolution, include a fine, adding interest to the amount owed and in extreme circumstances a points deduction.

Even if United are able to extricate themselves from what is a difficult situation, the EFL’s decision to prohibit them from recruiting new players could have serious ramifications in the future. The time they have already spent under embargo will count towards the 30 day period cited by the EFL if they are guilty of any further breaches over the course of the next 12 months.

Sheffield United's squad and coaching staff have excelled this season, particularly given the challenges they have faced: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Manager Paul Heckingbottom, whose side face Wrexham in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, admitted before last week’s victory over Hull City that he has been forced to overcome “lots of challenges” since being appointed. United’s debt is understood to relate to a missed instalment relating to a previous transfer deal, with significant fees routinely spread over the course of a player’s contract.

